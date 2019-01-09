Bladen man who signed affidavit in 9th District investigation arrested on drug, weapons charges

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Eason of Bladenboro on drug and weapons charges.

Eason signed an affidavit about the 9th District. He was also included on the McCready campaign’s wish list of people to be subpoenaed for the evidentiary hearing.

- Advertisement -

In a sworn affidavit, Eason said he handed his unsealed blank ballot to McCrae Dowless. Eason said in the affidavit he knows Dowless personally. Prior to signing an affidavit, Eason’s story was covered by Buzzfeed.

Eason was arrested in a roundup by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The sheriff’s office posted about the arrest on Monday.

Eason is charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for keeping/ selling controlled substances, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance within 1000 feet of school/park and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Click here to read more from WSOC.