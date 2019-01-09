Pender County baker to be featured on Discovery Family

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County resident and her aunt will be showing off their culinary skills in an upcoming episode on Discovery Family Channel.

Jordan Cooper and her aunt Brandi Jones will be featured bakers on Discovery Family’s competition series Bake It Like Buddy, featuring “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

In the episode, Jordan and Brandi battle against another aunt/niece team from Massachusetts as they create a fantastic Ombre-style cake in just four hours for the chance to win a cash prize, professional baking supplies and bragging rights.

Buddy, his head sculptor Ralph, and Buddy’s wife Lisa provide colorful judge commentary as they keep their eyes on the spectrum and pick the winning cake.

The episode titled “Ombre Cakes” is airing Saturday, January 19 at 9 p.m.

