Clarkton woman dies, man charged with DWI in crash with NC school bus

HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) — A Bladen County woman died and an accused drunk driver was sent to the hospital after a Guilford County Schools bus and a car both crashed into a house in High Point Tuesday afternoon.

In new details obtained Wednesday, High Point police say the driver of the car, Richard Wall, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Wall was ejected from the vehicle after running a stop sign and colliding with the school bus.

The passenger, Shena J. Montgomery, died from her injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center around 7 p.m. Montgomery was 29 years old.

The crash occurred Tuesday around 3 p.m. at the corner of Oneka Ave. and Meredith St. in High Point.

Police said it appears Wall, driving a Chrysler 200, ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of the bus. The bus then hit the Chrysler’s passenger side door. Both vehicles then crashed into a house on the 1600 block of Oneka Ave.

