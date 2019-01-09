Experts say affordable housing is in more trouble following Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An ongoing issue in the Cape Fear is now in even more trouble following Hurricane Florence.

It’s affordable housing and Wednesday community leaders and realtors met to talk about it.

- Advertisement -

Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Jody Wainio says thousands of low income residents moved to Apex, Raleigh, Fayetteville and other cities after Florence because there was no where affordable for them to go.

She says two years ago they asked county and city leaders to address the affordable housing issue.

“To this date very little has been done, but I think that the hurricane has brought it to everyone’s forefront and now it’s becoming more of a priority,” Wainio said.

Wainio says next Thursday, there will be an Affordable Housing Coalition meeting to discuss what’s next.

She says there will be a speaker from Houston to talk about how they dealt with the issue after Hurricane Harvey. The meeting is from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at City Hall.