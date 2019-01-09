Heading to Wrightsville? Parking could soon cost you more

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (StarNews) — Hurricane Florence and dozens of other days with wet weather could have a lingering impact on beachgoers’ pocketbooks for years to come.

A drop-off in revenue due to last year’s record-breaking wet weather — including Florence’s drenching — could prompt officials in Wrightsville Beach to increase the cost of public parking in the popular New Hanover County beach town.

Next Tuesday, Wrightsville Beach aldermen will debate raising the rate from $2.50 to $3 per hour at all on-street meters throughout the town and at all lots or just at the lots with bathrooms adjacent to Shell Island, next to Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier, next to Shell Island and on North Lumina Avenue. The town will also consider tweaking enforcement periods for some areas to the same March-to-October period used at beach lots.

Revenue from parking fell 2.4 percent from 2017 to 2018, totaling $2.94 million. Wrightsville had projected about $3 million in parking revenue for 2018. The money collected by the town’s parking program is most frequently used in the town’s beach nourishment fund.

