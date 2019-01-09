New Hanover arboretum koi fish pond undergoes deep cleaning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of the koi pond at the New Hanover County Arboretum, you’ll soon be able to see the colorful fish even clearer.

Arboretum Director Lloyd Singleton says the koi pond is a big attraction, but over time the water has become cloudy and green making it hard to see the fish.

- Advertisement -

Over the past few days, arboretum employees, volunteers, workers from Cape Fear Water Gardens, and New Hanover County Parks and Gardens staff have worked to move the approximately 100 fish to a different location, drain and clean the pond.

“A big part of the problem has been the excessive organic matter that has accumulated in the water,” Singleton said. “And part of that is caused by excessive fish food. So we’re going to have a new policy on feeding the fish, and make sure that we don’t overfeed them and create the excessive nutrient that causes the green algae growth.”

Singleton says they expect to finish cleaning, refill the pond, and put the fish back in Thursday.