WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a missing teen that was last seen at Hoggard High School.

Police say 17-year-old Thomas Sebastian Jameson was reported missing Tuesday.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a supreme brown sweatshirt, brown pants, black & white Nike air skate shoes.

If you know any information on Jameson’s whereabouts, you are asked to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.