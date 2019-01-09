South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to be sworn into office

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is taking the oath of office for his first full term.
McMaster defeated Democratic state Rep. James Smith in the Nov. 6 election. The former lieutenant governor had taken over the top office in early 2017, when Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration.
McMaster is being sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday on the Statehouse steps in Columbia. That follows a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church, where McMaster regularly attends.
The move to McMaster’s home church, rather than Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, reflects his status as South Carolina’s first Columbia-native governor in more than 100 years.
After a Governor’s Mansion open house, McMaster will celebrate at an inaugural ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
