Well-known cafe at NC coast reopens after Florence causes $500,000 in damage

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WNCT) — Businesses across eastern North Carolina are beginning the new year with a fresh start after so many of them were damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The Riverview Cafe in Sneads Ferry reopened Tuesday morning after four months following extensive damage to their roof and major water damage.

- Advertisement -

“The ceiling was gone, the roof was gone, there was water damage everywhere, so I mean we took down everything from the roof to the walls,” said the owner’s daughter, Juliana Terwilliger

The seafood restaurant suffered about $500,000 in damages.

The cafe has been operating since the 1940s and has never dealt with this type of situation.

“Everything we all worked so hard for was destroyed in three days,” said Terwilliger. “We came home not knowing if we were going to have a house but not only that, not having a job.”

Terwilliger says the reopening took many people to make happen.

“We are so supportive of the people who have supported us along the way and we are more than happy to be open again and get these people served,” said Terwilliger.

The seafood restaurant did have a busy start after their grand re-opening and expect to be even busier this weekend.

Staffers said there are a few more changes they plan to make. Soon, the restaurant will be returning to normal business hours.