Wilmington Symphony Holding Beethoven 15K/5K

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Test yourself on Sunday at the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra‘s 6th Annual Beethoven 15K/5K at Brunswick Forest in Leland.

Race Coordinator Ed Fore says you can run with mean Beethoven in the 15K, which is a perfect middle distance race or try the fun and fast 5K.

“Brunswick Forest is a perfect, beautiful spot to run,” Fore says, “and the course is pretty flat so it’s easy for most runners.”

Symphony Marketing and Operations Director Nicole Thompson says this year you

“can even bring your four legged friend” for Beethoven’s Doggy Dash 1-mile fun walk or run. It is an untimed event that starts 25 minutes before the 15K/5K.

Thompson says the money raised goes to both the symphony and it’s youth education programs which reach out to “much of the Cape Fear region.” The symphony orchestra and it’s youth programs perform 11 concerts per year.

To register for the run click here.