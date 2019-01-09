Wilmington VFW damaged beyond repair after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A place for veterans to hang out with one another is no more.

VFW Post 2573 Commander Scott Wallace says they have been putting “band-aids” on the building for years.

“Hurricane Florence did her damage. And I don’t think there’s band-aids big enough,” said Wallace.

Until recently, the team of volunteers had been able to keep things under control. But they say Hurricane Florence was just too much for the aging structure.

“The whole roof on the back half of it is falling in,” said Wallace.

As a non-profit, the VFW just doesn’t have the funds needed to repair or replace the building.

“It is an old building, it would be really nice to be able to keep it, but I just do not think it would be feasible,” said Wallace.

He says the most cost effective and storm-proof option would probably be to expand the steel structure next to the main building.

He says they have set up a temporary hang out spot that VFW members can use when it isn’t being rented out for events.

“I couldn’t see a town growing as fast as we are not having a VFW in it. It would be a travesty to any veterans in the local area,” said Wallace.

Wallace says they have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the demolition of the old building, and construction of a new one.

He says if you can’t afford to donate, they can always use help from volunteers.

“Help out as much as you can,” said Wallace. “We’re gonna need it.”