Artists wanted to enter Spring Art Show at Southport’s Franklin Square Gallery

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Franklin Square Gallery in Southport invites all area artists to enter their upcoming Spring Art Show.

The event will run from February 25 to March 16, with a reception during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 1.

- Advertisement -

Each artist may enter two recent pieces, either pottery or paintings, for a fee of $35 for gallery members and $45 for guests. The registration deadline is February 12, and entries should be brought to the gallery at 130 E. West Street on February 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about types of art included in the show and how to enter are in the prospectus, which can be found on-line in the website www.franklinsquaregallery.com. The prospectus also includes an on-line link to the registration form. Payment can then be mailed or delivered to the gallery.

Prizes totaling over $1500 include awards for Honorable Mentions through First Place for both categories, painting (2-D) and pottery or sculpture (3D). Dan Nelson, Art Adventurer Extraordinaire, known for his plein air work and his Live Art performances, will be the 2-D judge for the show. The 3-D judge is nationally known potter Steve Kelly, who, after working across the country, is now an active member of Coastal Carolina Clay Guild and an instructor at Orange Street Pottery in Wilmington.

Related Article: Teacher encourages creativity by letting students draw on her white dress

For questions about the show, contact co-chair Gay Lefebvre (910-253-0539) or Donna Kanich (919-971-9644).