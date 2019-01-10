Chadbourn duo accused of beating woman, dog, with baseball bat during home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman and a dog were injured during a home invasion Tuesday night in Chadbourn.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 5000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway, just before midnight.

A 61-year-old man and 63-year-old female were in the home when two people wearing hoodies and covering their faces forced their way into the home.

The woman was allegedly hit in the head with a baseball bat. The suspects are also accused of beating a three-legged dog in the head with the bat. Both were injured.

The man in the home was able to fight off the suspects by spraying them with a fire extinguisher.

The suspect took off.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Keith McPherson, 21, and Tamagea Jaligah Shaunt Gilliam, 17. Both suspects also live on Andrew Jackson Highway.

Charges include cruelty to animals, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and burglary.

They are being held under a $105,00 secured bond.