Defense leading Seahawk men’s basketball into the win column

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–One streak has been snapped and another has been started for UNCW men’s basketball. Last Thursday the Seahawks snapped their six game losing streak as they took down James Madison in double-overtime 86-83.

C.B McGrath’s squad carried that momentum into Saturday afternoon as well as they now sport a two game winning streak after defeating Towson, 67-61. The win gets UNCW back to now 6-10 on the year and they will now return back to Trask Coliseum.

Delaware comes to Wilmington on Thursday night to take on the Seahawks. The Blue Hens have won three in a row and sit just one game out of first place. It’s been the defense that has carried the Seahawks as of late holding their first three conference opponents under 40 percent from the field.

“They realized that if we really all do this together defensively, we can get some stops. You know if we do that through 18 games, I feel pretty confident about our chances,”said UNCW head coach C.B McGrath.

Tip-off on Thursday night from Trask is set for 7:00 P.M. as UNCW looks to run their win streak to three games as they welcome in Delaware.