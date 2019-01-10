Denver could become the first US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

By
WWAY News
-
0
Psychedelic Mushrooms (Photo: MGN Online)

DENVER, CO (CNN) — Voters in Denver, Colorado may get to decide whether to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.

An advocacy group has collected nearly 9,500 signatures to get the measure on the ballot in May.

- Advertisement -

Federal law classifies mushrooms that contain the chemical Psilocybin as schedule one drugs, the same as heroin or LSD. That designation means they have no medicinal use and a high potential for abuse.

Advocates challenge that notion. They say shrooms can reduce stress, some researchers agree.

If the measure passes, it won’t legalize mushrooms but it will reduce possession to the lowest law enforcement priority.

You Might Also Like