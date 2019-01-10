Documentary melds film and music to showcase small-town NC life during the depression

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A exciting documentary film set to Americana music is about to be presented at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and it documents small-town life in America during the Depression era.

Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait features both black and white and color images taken by H. Lee Waters who traveled the country documenting on film more than 118 small towns in the Southeast between 1936-1942.

One of the many NC towns he visited was Kannapolis located northeast of Charlotte. During this time, Kannapolis was major textile manufacturer employing thousands of people.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, UNCW will present this documentary film set to live Americana music by acclaimed musician Jenny Scheinmann. Her original music, paired with Finn Taylor’s visionary compilation of Waters’ documentary footage, promises to evoke an evening of performance that will be both nostalgic and imaginative.

Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait premiered in March of 2015 at Duke University and has been presented in theaters around the country. This project was initially a commission from Aaron Greenwald at Duke Performances.

“The context of the Depression really emphasizes the potential of the arts to transform and embolden us,” Jenny Scheinmann said. “Waters empowered these struggling communities through reflecting them back on the silver screen as heroes and celebrities. This is something that was especially powerful at this time when people may have felt beaten down, unimportant, hopeless.”

Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait will be presented on Wednesday, January 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. Tickets start at $20.