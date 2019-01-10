Full Court Press-Team of the Week: Hoggard girl’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Resiliency is the name of the game so far this season for Hoggard girl’s basketball. Since falling in the championship game of the Leon Brogden Holiday tournament the Vikings have picked up back to back wins.

The last two wins for Hoggard have came in dominant fashion outscoring their opponents by an average of 33.5 points. This included coming off the loss to Bucs with a big 50-23 win over Ashley last Friday night.

“The Leon Brogden is a whole different season, its a three game season. So, we wanted to come out last Friday against Ashley and rebound. We needed to get on the winning track again and were able to do that,”said Hoggard head coach Boubacar Aw.

Headed into the 2018-2019 season there were question marks surrounding the team after they lost six seniors to graduation. Last years team went 24-5 and made it to the Mideastern conference championship game. This years team took the challenge head on and it has been showing.

“Coach Aw just really made us work hard to get to the point that we want to be. Those seniors last year set a standard. We wanted to reach that standard and do what they did on the court,”said Hoggard senior Blairbarefoot.

The Vikings will take a two game winning streak into Friday night’s rematch with the Laney Buccaneers. The first time these two met was in the Brogden title game. Hoggard had the 23-20 lead at halftime, but Laney outscored them 31-5 in the second half to win the championship. This time the Vikings feel like they are more prepared, but still have to put together a complete game.

“Laney is such a good team and have such good players. We know though that we can keep up with them just as much. Our mindset is we just have to play like we played in the first half, but do it the whole game,”said Hoggard senior Ellison Louthan.

“The rematch” between Laney and the Hoggard girl’s basketball team is set for 6:00 P.M. on Friday night from Laney high school.