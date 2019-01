WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police arrested a man wanted out of New Bern on multiple child sexual assault charges.

Police arrested Joshua Collier on St. Andrews Drive Wednesday.

According to online records, Collier is charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, sexual offense with a child, and child abuse sex act.

His bond is set at $250,000.

We have reached out to the New Bern Police Department, but have not heard back.