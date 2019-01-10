New Leland drop-in childcare includes special staff, room for kids with sensory challenges

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you are a parent and need to run some errands or just want a Saturday night out to dinner, a new drop-in childcare facility in Leland might be able to help. But it also has a unique offering for some families.

KinderStop in the Waterford Shopping Center opened its doors Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“We really wanted to focus on just a fun environment for children, where kids want to come play and parents feel comfortable dropping them off,” co-owner Jessica Middleswarth said.

That is what pushed Middleswarth and her two co-owners to open Kinderstop. As mothers, they want to create a fun, active and enriching environment.

“For parents, just knowing that there is a place that you can bring your kids for a few hours where you can go get something done,” co-owner Liz Long said.

Long says the the facility is open seven days a week to children all the way up to 12 years old. They also offer camps throughout the year.

“All of our staff will be background checked, drug tested, trained. We also have two locks to get into the door into the facility. So when you first come in, you have to be buzzed in,” co-owner Lisa Dobstaff said.

Dobstaff says safety is a priority.

One thing that sets KinderStop apart: a sensory-friendly room for children with autism.

“I have three children. My youngest is autistic,” Middleswarth said. “It’s hard to go to the grocery store with him sometimes. It’s hard to do these activities that have to be done on a daily basis.”

Middleswarth says their goal is to be inclusive and to be a place where kids and parents feel at home.

KinderStop is even open as late as 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. More information on pricing and other services.