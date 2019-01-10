NHRMC stations AirLink helicopter at Novant Health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of medical transport in Brunswick County will soon have more efficient help thanks to a partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center has teamed up with NHRMC to station an AirLink aircraft at the Brunswick campus.

The partnership enables the rapid transport of patients who need critical, specialty interventions available at New Hanover Regional and other trauma centers.

“Novant Health is committed to getting patients the help they need in the most critical situations,” said Shelbourn Stevens, president, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. “We are proud to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center to provide this new service to our community and help ensure patients receive the care they need as quickly as possible.”

Previously, patients in need of transport from Brunswick Medical Center or the surrounding area would have either waited for an AirLink helicopter to arrive from outside the county or been transported via ground.

A VitaLink transport vehicle will also be stationed at Brunswick Medical Center to enable specialty care ground transport.

NHRMC AirLink helicopters are also stationed outside Jacksonville and in Whiteville.