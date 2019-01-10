Royal Wedding cake baker to be a part of Azalea Festival’s Chefs’ Showcase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A baker who created a royal wedding cake is coming from across the pond to be a part of this year’s Azalea Festival events.

The North Carolina Azalea Festival will be hosting a public meet and greet with Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery from London. Claire is the baker made famous for baking the royal wedding cake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

- Advertisement -

Ptak created a bespoke cake installation for the couple using vanilla sponge, Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower Swiss meringue buttercream using Sandringham Estate’s elderflower cordial for the royal wedding.

The meet and greet will take place on Friday, January 18 from 3-5 pm at One Belle Bakery, 1616 Shipyard Blvd in Wilmington.

The meet and greet is free and open to the public. Guests will be able to meet Claire and take photos and get autographs. Guests will also be able to purchase inspired treats made by One Belle Bakery, with opportunities to meet the owner and lead baker at One Belle, Anna Echols.

Ptak will be featured in North Carolina Azalea Festival’s 2nd annual Chefs’ Showcase, happening Saturday, January 19 at the Hotel Ballast from 1 – 4:30 pm.

The Chefs’ Showcase was a new event to the Festival in 2018.

The afternoon culinary adventure is a seated, 5-course meal with wine pairings, light entertainment, and high-end silent auction items. Notable chefs from our region (and beyond) work together to prepare the dishes.

2019 Chefs’ Showcase Chefs:

Baker Claire Ptak – Violet Bakery from London

Chef Steve Foote – LM Restaurants Corporate Chef

Chef William “Kelly” Robey – Hotel Ballast

Chef James Patterson – Sedgefield Country Club

Chef Matthew Register – Southern Smoke BBQ

With Special guest Anna Echols of One Belle Bakery

Tickets to the Chefs’ Showcase are still available for sale for $75 at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office or online. This event sold out last year.

Get tickets here