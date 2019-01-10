Therapy pigs training to create positive change in NC community

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — You’ve heard of therapy dogs—but have you heard of therapy pigs? One CMPD officer says his dreams are now coming true—and its happening through the “Bacon Response Team”.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Chad Webster and his family have adopted two pigs in their family, but for a purpose.
“It was already a pig sty at our house, so bringing them home, it wasn’t a problem,” says Webster.
Sarge and Frankie the pigs, are half brothers, and are training to become certified therapy animals. Webster calls them the “Bacon Response Team”, and helps train the pigs everyday alongside his wife, Kristia.