Victims identified in double murder and stabbing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victims stabbed at a home in Shallotte on Wednesday.

Theresa Lee Rowell, 55, Dennis Edmund Rowell, 66, and Irene Rowell, 19 were stabbed at their home on Ivey Stone Court. Theresa Rowell was found dead inside the home, Dennis and Irene Rowell were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dennis Rowell died at the hospital.

According to 911 records, Irene Rowell called for help and told dispatchers she woke up to her parents being stabbed.

She also told 911 she was stabbed ‘everywhere.’

She identified the attacker at Torrence Helms, a man she called a family friend.

Brunswick County deputies spotted the car matching the suspect’s description and began a chase. After the sheriff’s office performed a pit maneuver, the suspect crashed.

Helms was taken to the hospital and later arrested.

He is being held without bond.

Helms faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, as well as other charges.