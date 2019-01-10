Whiteville man in jail for shooting now linked to 2017 murder

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in jail for a November 2017 shooting has now been linked to fatal shooting that happened a month later at a convenience store in Whiteville.

On December 11, 2017, at 11:30 p.m., Elliot Dew was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the Happy Mart Parking Lot at JK Blvd. and Virgil Street. Deron Dewitt Blanks was also shot in that incident.

After an extensive investigation by the Whiteville Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 22-year-old Cory Hines was served with an arrest warrant Thursday, charging him with the murder of Dew.

According to Whiteville PD, Hines was served earlier Thursday while he was present in Columbus County Court for a State Probation and Parole hearing.

In addition to the murder charge, Hines was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Hines is currently in custody for a shooting that happened in November 2017 at the Saw Mill Apartments. Hines was arrested on December 21, 2017.

He remains in custody at the Sampson County Jail with no bond, and is awaiting a trial date on these new charges.