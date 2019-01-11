Carolina Beach business owner thanks employees with free cruise to Bahamas

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you notice a few Carolina Beach businesses closed next week, it’s not for renovations.

A business owner is sending all of their employees on a free cruise to the Bahamas.

30 employees at Hoplite Irish Pub and Restaurant, Carolina Beach Cigar Shop, Christmasea Holiday Shop, and Lake Park Steakhouse will enjoy a 5 night cruise in the Caribbean.

Owners Ron Stevens and his wife says this is a first for them but it’s the best way to show their appreciation to the hardworking men and women.

Stevens says they will be heading to Charleston early Saturday morning to jump on the Carnival cruise.

The Stevens’ also booked everyone an excursion for snorkeling in the Bahamas.

They said spouses were welcomed to join but just had to pay their own way.

All of the businesses will be closed Saturday through January 17.