‘Cops on Top’ returns to Krispy Kreme

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting Friday, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office returns to the Krispy Kreme for their annual ‘Cops on Top’ fundraiser.

For just $5, you can join the officers in this tasty give back. The cops are usually on the roof for the fundraising fun but not this weekend. Each year, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office supports the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Visit the Krispy Kreme at 2822 S College Road in Wilmington before 5 PM on Saturday and walk away with a dozen delicious donuts.

“It’s very fulfilling to me personally because everything we are doing is going to a very good cause,” said Deputy Gene Keith Moore. “If you meet some of these kids, it’s very heart warming.”

Donations support the Special Olympics of North Carolina which, ensures athletes have access to the equipment and training they need.

Make sure to stop by Saturday for a treat!