Crews to break ground on Aloft Hotel in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon see even more construction in downtown Wilmington as crews plan to break ground on the Aloft Coastline Hotel next week.

According to Poteat Hospitality, the ground breaking for the Aloft Hotel, located at 501 Nutt Street, will happen at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Aloft Coastline Hotel will be a 125-room, seven story hotel abutting the Coastline Convention Center.

The Wilmington hotel will feature a bar named WXYZ, rooftop dining and work and meeting space.

Developers also plan to restore the 100-year-old Coastline Center.

Aloft also has North Carolina locations in Charlotte, Asheville, Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.