‘Criminal Minds’ will come to an end after 15 seasons

(CBS News) — “Criminal Minds” will be coming to an end after one more season, Entertainment Tonight reports. One of television’s longest-running procedurals was renewed for a 15th season and final season, which will be 10 episodes long.

The cast of the of the CBS crime drama is currently working on their 14th season, which will be 15 episodes long. “It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” CBS’ EVP of current programs, Amy Reisenbach, said. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC [Studios].”

“Criminal Minds” follows a cast of characters who work for the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. Over the years, viewers have become invested in the characters’ personal struggles and relationships.

The season 14 finale will include some important moments in the team’s lives, ET reports — including a wedding.

Fans who have been watching at the edge of their seats for nearly a decade and a half are sad to see the show come to an end.