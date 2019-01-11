Hot shooting leads Delaware past UNCW men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball led Delaware 21-20 at the 10:39 mark in the first half, but would never take the lead back from the point on against Delaware. The Blue Hens made 15 three-pointers as they ended UNCW’s modest two game winning streak, 82-69.

It was a huge game offensively for Delaware freshman Ithiel Horton, he finished the game with a career high 31 points, coming on nine made three pointers.

Devontae Cacok finished with another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The 12 boards has him now tied with Keith Rendleman for the most rebounds in school history with 1,003.

UNCW will have a chance to rebound from the tough loss on Saturday afternoon as they continue their home stand taking on the Drexel Dragons. Tip-off from Trask Coliseum is set for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.