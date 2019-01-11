Man arrested for openly carrying gun; told deputies he was exercising 2nd Amendment right

A man arrested for unlawfully carrying a .45 semi-automatic gun in the open told deputies he was exercising his 2nd Amendment right and believes federal law succeeds state law.

When asked why he was carrying the gun, handcuffs and a police baton while walking on a sidewalk, he told deputies, “in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest,” according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Allen was detained and transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

The incident occurred Tuesday, January 8 when Cottageville Deputy Edward Spears noticed a white male walking down the sidewalk in front of a gas station, according to the department.

In plain view on the belt around his waist were a pair of handcuffs, a police ASP baton and a holster concealing a black hand gun, according to the department.

