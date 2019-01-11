Rouzer talks with WWAY on government shutdown and border security

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are on day 21 of the government being shut down.

Southeastern North Carolina’s voice in the US House expressed his support of President Trump’s border wall Thursday.

Rep. David Rouzer (R-7th District) spoke to WWAY Friday about the shutdown and border security.

The Republican says border security is a matter of national security and a humanitarian crisis.

Rouzer says $5.6 billion to build the wall is a very small amount of money in the grand scheme of things.

He believes the president would be willing to compromise with democrats, but democrats are unwilling to do so.

“Democrat side in particular, they have a very, very engaged support base that absolutely hates anything related to Trump,” Rouzer said. “We just got to get past that, and hopefully they will come to the table and offer a package, a compromise, and we’ll go from there.”

Rouzer says he believes the president will declare a national emergency to fund the wall and the shutdown will end in a week or so.