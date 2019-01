WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The state has fined two area stores for overcharging customers.

During inspections, they found that the price on the shelves did not match the price at the register.

- Advertisement -

The Dollar General on Highway 117 in Burgaw was fined more than $7,000 after failing five inspections.

The Petsmart on New Centre Drive in Wilmington was fined $600 after failing two inspections.