Woman, baby found dead inside North Carolina home; man hurt

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a baby have been found dead inside a North Carolina home, and a man was found wounded.

Multiple news outlets report Durham police said they believe Friday’s incident is domestic related, but provided no additional details. Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but unspecified injuries.

According to police, officers were dispatched to respond to reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. No additional details were available Friday afternoon.