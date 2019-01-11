WPD: Validated gang member arrested after trying to run over officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of trying to hit police officers with his vehicles in December is now behind bars.

Wilmington Police say members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with members of the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, arrested validated gang member Maurice Antwon McKeithan, 24, on Thursday night.

Warrants for McKeithan’s arrest were issued last month for several charges.

Around 1:30 p.m. on December 16, officers were patrolling in the 1000 block of Love Alley when they noticed McKeithan, who they knew to have outstanding warrants.

When officers with the Mobile Field Taskforce got out of their car to approach McKeithan, police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into their car, and sped off in the direction of a WPD officer and NHCSO deputy, who were close to being struck by his vehicle.

McKeithan then sped away.

After locating McKeithan, officers executed a search warrant for a residence on North 7th Street where they recovered two stolen handguns .

McKeithan, of Wilmington, is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, three counts of resist/delay/obstruct public officers, felony speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors, hit and run leaving a scene with property damage and reckless driving to endanger.

He is currently being held in New Hanover County Jail with a $400,000 bond.