Full Court Press: January 11, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Conference play heated up around the Cape Fear on Friday night. No matter where you looked on the schedule, there was rivalry games. Below are the final scores from Friday night’s games.

GIRL’S

HOGGARD 21 , LANEY 40

NEW HANOVER 38 , ASHLEY 34

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 31, NORTH BRUNSWICK 41

WEST BRUNSWICK 33 , TOPSAIL 52

WEST BLADEN 33 , EAST BLADEN 40

SOUTH COLUMBUS 37 , WHITEVILLE 55

EAST COLUMBUS 43 , WEST COLUMBUS 29

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 15 , CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 54

PENDER 40 , RICHLANDS 81

HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 29 , COASTAL CHRISTIAN 49

BETHEL CHRISTIAN 22 , WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 55

BOY’S

HOGGARD 62, LANEY 63

NEW HANOVER 60 , ASHLEY 58

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 61 , NORTH BRUNSWICK 59

WEST BRUNSWICK 70 , TOPSAIL 65

WEST BLADEN 59 , EAST BLADEN 57

SOUTH COLUMBUS 75 , WHITEVILLE 68

EAST COLUMBUS 51 , WEST COLUMBUS 66

LEJUENE 76 , HEIDE TRASK 58

PENDER 74 , RICHLANDS 71

HARRELLS CHRISTIAN 47 , COASTAL CHRISTIAN 51

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 55 , CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 50

BETHEL CHRISTIAN 53 , WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 60

DURHAM FLIGHT 67 , SOUTHEASTERN HOMESCHOOL 72