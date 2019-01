WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The sweetest time of year is almost here. Wilmington Girl Scouts held their Cookiepalooza event Saturday afternoon to kick off the cookie season.

The event was held at The Wilmington Girl Scout Service Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Girls opened tables for the first cookie sales of the season.

There were also tables to teach girls about financial literacy and STEM programs, which are just a few of the things the girl scout cookie program is all about.