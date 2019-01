BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening in Brunswick County. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office tells us they also responded to the fire along Seaside Road SW near Sunset Beach.

Authoritites were alerted by a witness that a home was on fire. Fire crews responded around 9:00 p.m. to the 200 block of Seaside Road SW.

We are waiting on more information to come in and at this time no injuries have been reported.