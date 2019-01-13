Firetruck gets stuck in creek on way to house fire in Buncombe County

Buncombe County authorities said a fire truck ended up in a creek on the way to a fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were responding to a house fire on White Bridge Road, near Upper Flat Creek Road in Weaverville, about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The house was badly damaged and one person was injured in the fire, though not seriously, authorities said.

The Reynolds Fire Department truck had to cross a bridge to access the home. The bridge collapsed, but no firefighters were injured, authorities said.

Six trucks became stranded on the other side of the bridge.

