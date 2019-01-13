Former NFL star opens charity chapter in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NFL fans came out to Hell’s Kitchen Sunday afternoon for a special kind of playoff watch party. The Marty Lyons Foundation just opened a new chapter in Wilmington.

The foundation helps grant wishes for terminally ill children.

At the event, autographed memorabilia and other prizes were raffled off. The money raised at the event will go to the newly opened chapter.

The Co-President shares why the foundation is unique from others.

“We also grant second wishes, which is something that a lot of wish organizations don’t do. So basically, you can have your first wish and if, god forbid, you relapse or you get older and you just get sicker, we’re here for you to have a second wish,” said Co-President Lynne D’Eramo.

D’Eramo says each wish is about $5,000. She says on Sunday, they hoped to raise enough money for one wish.