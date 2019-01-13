Graham says Trump isn’t giving in on border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Donald Trump ally says the president isn’t giving in on his demands for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border – the issue that’s led to a partial government shutdown now in its 23rd day.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he encouraged Trump during a telephone conversation Sunday to reopen government for a short period to try to negotiate a deal with Democrats to end the impasse.

- Advertisement -

But the South Carolina Republican tells “Fox News Sunday” that Trump wants a deal first.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, wants Trump to end the shutdown first.

Graham says he thinks Trump is willing to accept the level of wall funding he is seeking, along with some immigration measures Democrats might accept, such as helping immigrants who were illegally brought to the U.S. as minors.

Trump has said that while he wants a broader immigration deal, he first wants to hear what the Supreme Court has to say about the group known as “Dreamers.”