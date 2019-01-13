Single lane closures to begin on I-40

WILMINGTON – The N. C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of Interstate 40 later this month for bridge maintenance.

One of two westbound lanes of the I-40 bridge over Gordon Road in Wilmington will close during the daytime between January 14 and January 25. Crews will be replacing bridge joints each of those days from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

While there will be no detour, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work crews and potential congestion. They also need to slow down and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.