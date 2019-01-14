13 charged in Myrtle Beach prostitution sting

Friday night, undercover Myrtle Beach police officers hit the streets to target ladies of the night.

The MBPD Street Crimes Unit, along with assistance of other agencies, targeted areas near downtown in the operation.

Thirteen women were arrested and charged with prostitution. Ten of the 13 arrests occurred between 20th Avenue South at Ocean Boulevard and 5th Avenue North at Kings Highway.

The remaining three arrests were related to “internet based solicitation services at a hotel within the city limits,” according to an incident report.

Each of the arrested individuals was booked in to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

