Animal Alley: New exhibit coming to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will soon be opening its newest exhibit, Animal Alley. This will immerse children and their families into the world of pets.

A grand opening will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 26. The event will feature pet-themed activities and a chance to interact with live animals in the courtyard.

For a $10 donation to the museum, the first 30 children can even get their stuffed animal micro chipped. Three local rescues will also be there including All 4 Cats, Fresh Start Rescue and Anchor Your Heart Rescue.

Regular museum admission pricing applies for this event and no personal pets are allowed.

“We are very thankful, and excited, for the opportunity to partner with Pet Supplies Plus to provide a new exhibit at the Museum,” said Jim Karl, Executive Director for The Children’s Museum of Wilmington. “We look forward to providing the community a positive and interactive pet care learning environment.”