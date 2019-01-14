Ariana Grande cancels North Carolina concert

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Due to scheduling conflicts with her Coachella appearance, Ariana Grande has cancelled her June 4 concert in Raleigh.

PNC Arena tweeted the announcement Monday morning.

Due to scheduling conflicts with her recently announced #Coachella headline appearance, the @ArianaGrande concert scheduled to play in Raleigh on June 4 has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase – tickets purchased online or by phone are automatically refunded. pic.twitter.com/V3RPFPoD58 — PNC Arena (@PNCArena) January 14, 2019

The singer was slated as a headliner at the popular music festival earlier this month.

The festival takes place during two weekends in April so Grande adjusted her Sweetener tour schedule.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded, according to PNC Arena.