Ariana Grande cancels North Carolina concert

By
WWAY News
-
0
American singer & actress, Ariana Grande (Photo: Emma Sheehan / CC BY-SA 2.0)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Due to scheduling conflicts with her Coachella appearance, Ariana Grande has cancelled her June 4 concert in Raleigh.

PNC Arena tweeted the announcement Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

The singer was slated as a headliner at the popular music festival earlier this month.

The festival takes place during two weekends in April so Grande adjusted her Sweetener tour schedule.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded, according to PNC Arena.

You Might Also Like