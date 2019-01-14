Cape Fear Museum awarded $1,300 grant to present “Becoming American”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Museum, in partnership with the New Hanover County Public Library, has received a $1,300 award to present a six-week program series called “Becoming American: A Documentary Film and Discussion Series on Our Immigration Experience”.

This series is a free public program featuring documentary film screenings and scholar-led discussions designed to encourage an informed conversation that explores diverse immigrant experiences in American history. Discussion of each film will be facilitated by either UNCW History Professor, Dr. Candace Bredbenner or Cape Fear Museum Historian, Dr. Jan Davidson.

- Advertisement -

The program will take place at the New Hanover County Main Library located at 201 Chestnut Street in downtown Wilmington.

Check out the topics that will be featured in the six-week series.