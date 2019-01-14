Crews battle fire in The Cape neighborhood

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are battling a house fire near Carolina Beach.
The fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Colony Green Court, that’s in The Cape neighborhood.
Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that the fire was fully involved when they arrived.
WFD says when firefighters arrived they saw fire coming through the roof.
As of 12:30 p.m., crews from New Hanover County Fire, Wilmington Fire and Carolina Beach Fire were still on the scene.
No word on any injuries.
We’ll have more details as they become available.