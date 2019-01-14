Crews battle fire in The Cape neighborhood

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are battling a house fire near Carolina Beach.

The fire broke out around 10:00 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Colony Green Court, that’s in The Cape neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that the fire was fully involved when they arrived.

1 of 2

WFD says when firefighters arrived they saw fire coming through the roof.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews from New Hanover County Fire, Wilmington Fire and Carolina Beach Fire were still on the scene.

No word on any injuries.

We’ll have more details as they become available.