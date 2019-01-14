Fire insurance rates expected to drop in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Good news for Leland residents! After a new inspection by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), Leland Fire/Rescue has received an increased fire insurance rating, which means insurance rates are expected to drop later this year.

Their rating is now 4/10, up from the previous rating of 6/10, according to the Town of Leland.

The new classification should result in a decrease in the property insurance calculations for many insured commercial properties, according to the OSFM. Rates on homes, including those insured under Homeowners Policies, are established by the North Carolina Rate Bureau. OSFM is advising them of the change.

The new rate will be effective on Wednesday, May 1.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Grimes for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Insurance Commissioner & NC State Fire Marshal Mike Causey. “The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

OSFM collects and evaluates information from communities in North Carolina on their structure fire suppression capabilities. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, community risk reduction, and availability of a water source.

According to a news release, the rating system ranges from 1 (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

In a letter to Leland Fire/Rescue Chief John Grimes, Commissioner Causey wrote: “I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live. The expertise of your personnel saves homeowners money and, most importantly, makes their lives safer.”