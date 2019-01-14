Former teacher faces new child sex charges, linked to nearly 20 victims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former New Hanover County teacher awaiting trial on more than 50 child sex crimes charges is now facing even more charges tied to yet another victim.
49-year-old Michael Kelly was recently charged with a new count of indecent liberties with a child and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Kelly was a teacher at Isaac Bear Early College when he was arrested nearly a year ago.
He now faces nearly 60 charges.
Investigators say there are more than 18 victims.
These latest charges date back to 2009.