Former teacher faces new child sex charges, linked to nearly 20 victims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former New Hanover County teacher awaiting trial on more than 50 child sex crimes charges is now facing even more charges tied to yet another victim.

49-year-old Michael Kelly was recently charged with a new count of indecent liberties with a child and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

- Advertisement -

Kelly was a teacher at Isaac Bear Early College when he was arrested nearly a year ago.

He now faces nearly 60 charges.

Investigators say there are more than 18 victims.

These latest charges date back to 2009.