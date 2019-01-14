Have you gotten a flu shot?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Experts say if you have a fever of 101 or higher and you feel overall sick, it’s worth a call to your medical provider. You may have the flu!

Every winter, there are a number of viruses that can cause cold symptoms. But, the flu is a serious, deadly illness. The typical flu season is January to late March.

But, Dr. Paul Kamitsuka, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist, says we haven’t reached the peak in the season yet.

The flu shot is 50% effective and it’s not too late to get it.

“It is the best tool we have to minimize the effects of the flu,” said Kamitsuka. “Now 50% may not sound like a lot but, consider that seat belts are about 50% effective also and yet everyone thinks it is a good idea.”

It takes about 2 weeks for the flu shot to take effect in your body. Kamitsuka says if everyone got a flu shot, it would save thousands of lives and thousands of hospitalizations.