Leland Police Department starts volunteer program

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have announced they’ve started a volunteer program.

Volunteers who were approved, once completing the background process and who met the minimum requirements to volunteer, started on Monday, January 7.

Volunteers have been tasked with different duties within the police department they would like to make residents aware. You could receive a call from a volunteer in as part of an assignment they have been tasked with.

Leland Police will open the program to new applicants later this year.